The Dolphins have engaged in trade talks with Pittsburgh revolving around Smith, who is seeking a reworked contract after breaking out with a career-best 88 catches, 884 yards and eight scores on 111 targets across 17 regular-season games in 2024, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith, who earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2024 and set new franchise records at the tight end position for Miami in terms of essentially all pass-catching metrics, is currently heading into the final season of his two-year, $10 million contract with the team and slated for just a $3.49 million base salary in 2025. His involvement on offense came at the expense of star wideouts Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle, and was due in part to coach Mike McDaniel's offense uncharacteristically abandoning downfield aggression in favor of short-area targets to Smith and running back De'Von Achane. The Dolphins' willingness to engage in trade talks regarding Smith, even after his productive breakout, could signal a desire for the team to resume primarily featuring Hill and Waddle, though that will only be possible if Tua Tagovailoa (hip) can remain healthier and an O-line that lost LT Terron Armstead to retirement is able to take a step forward. Pittsburgh should be considered a real suitor despite the presence of Pat Freiermuth, given offensive offensive coordinator's fondness for Smith, who he coached in both Tennessee and Atlanta.