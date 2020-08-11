Running backs coach Eric Studesville lauded Howard's "experience" Tuesday but said it's still too early to decide how backfield snaps will dispense, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

"[Howard]'s got good feet for a big back, he's got good vision," Studesville said. "I think he'll have a chance to be a physical presence for us, as well as effective in the passing game with what we're asking for." It's somewhat surprising to hear Studesville express confidence in Howard's pass-catching chops, considering that the 25-year-old has seen his receiving totals diminish with each year in the league, but it at least leaves open the door for possible utility in PPR leagues. It seems far more likely, however, that Howard will claim the majority work on early downs, while backfield mate Matt Breida operates as Miami's preferred change-of-pace option. The most realistic outcome for the Dolphins' backfield is probably a committee approach, the likes of which is normally dreaded for fantasy purposes, but if Howard's short-area power and vision can also make him the top option around the goal line, he could provide consistent weekly value.