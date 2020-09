Howard had three carries for one yard and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-13 win over the Jaguars.

Howard took the field late in the first quarter to punch in a one-yard score, salvaging his fantasy day with a TD for the third consecutive week. Now that he's been completely relegated to short-yardage duties (0.8 YPC through three contests), Howard's low-ceiling, low-floor fantasy value only comes due to his consistent goal-line work.