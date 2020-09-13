A press box announcement that indicated Howard suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Patriots was erroneous, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Meanwhile, DeVante Parker is evidently the Miami player dealing a with a hamstring issue. Howard will thus continue to share backfield duties Sunday with Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Injures hamstring•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Headlines depth chart•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Already inspiring confidence•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Best bet for goal line work•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Joined by Breida in backfield•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Moves past shoulder injury•