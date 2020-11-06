Howard appears on track to start Sunday's game in Arizona with Matt Breida (hamstring) ruled out, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins brought Howard in on a two-year, $9.75 million contract this offseason, but he's now been a healthy scratch in three straight games and was only utilized in short-yardage situations when active. However, with Myles Gaskin (knee) now on IR and Breida unable to go, Miami could have little opportunity other than to finally feature Howard in the backfield. Wolfe's prediction that Howard handles the bulk of early-down work while Patrick Laird plays a change-of-pace role seems realistic, in which case the 26-year-old's touchdown upside would put him on the radar for fantasy consideration.