Howard carried 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.
With injuries mounting on the running back depth chart, Howard received double-digit carries for the first time this season. He averaged just 1.9 yards per carry against a middling Arizona run defense but managed to sneak into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Howard was also outgained by both Salvon Ahmed and Tua Tagovailoa on the ground, so he can be considered as a touchdown-dependent fantasy option next Sunday against the Chargers even if Matt Breida (hamstring) remains sidelined.