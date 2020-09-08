Howard is listed as the top running back on Miami's first unofficial depth chart, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Howard reportedly put together a solid inaugural training camp with the Dolphins, and his position as the team's starter out of the backfield appears solidified. Matt Breida also stands to garner a significant amount of carries, and he looks like the favorite for work in passing scenario, but Howard should balance that out by being the top option around the goal line. The 25-year-old faces a tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 1, but he looks locked in for a respectable workload.