Howard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Chargers.
The fifth-year veteran's inactive status is somewhat of a surprise, considering Matt Breida (hamstring) and Lynn Bowden (coach's decision) will also sit out versus Los Angeles. Howard was able to salvage his fantasy day in Week 9 against the Cardinals with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season, but a week later, he'll be in street clothes for the third time this season. The trio of Salvon Ahmed, the recently acquired DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are on tap to lead the Dolphins backfield in Week 10.
