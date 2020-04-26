Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Joined by Breida in backfield
Howard appears set to form a backfield tandem with Matt Breida, whom the Dolphins acquired in exchange for a fifth-round pick Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Howard was positioned as the unquestioned No. 1 option in Miami's backfield prior to the team's acquisition of Breida, who impressed as a part-time player in San Francisco's rushing attack over the last three seasons. Both 25-year-old tailbacks boast effective and distinct skill sets -- Howard being a consistent rusher between the tackles, whereas Breida brings explosiveness and pass-catching prowess -- making it easy to envision them syncing up as a complementary duo for 2020. Howard, to his credit, has proven an ability to hold up while handling a large workload, making him the favorite to handle the majority of early-down work, while Breida (who has never eclipsed more than 180 touches in a single season) could be more effective in a change-of-pace role. Breida will play out the 2020 campaign on his one-year, $3.3 million RFA contract tender, while Howard's two-year, $10 million deal could lend him more long-term security in Miami. In any case, both running backs look primed to handle significant workloads for the Dolphins in 2020.
