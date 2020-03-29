Dolphins' Jordan Howard: Moves past shoulder injury
Howard (shoulder) said Thursday that he's fully healthy after a shoulder stinger sidelined him for most of the second half of the 2019 season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. "I'm back to 100 percent now," Howard said. "It took a while, but I'm finally back to being 100 percent."
As a member of the Eagles last season, Howard was the team's leading rusher through its first nine games, but he logged just one snap over Philadelphia's final eight games -- including a wild-card round loss to Seattle -- while managing the injury. After being active but going unused in the playoffs, Howard admitted afterward that he hadn't fully regained strength in his shoulder, but he now looks to be in a good spot health-wise following two-plus months of rest and rehab. The Dolphins' decision to sign Howard to a two-year, $10 million deal in the first week of free agency implies confidence in his health, and the 25-year-old tentatively looks in line to lead Miami's ground game in 2020. He could face more of a challenge for the top job, however, if the Dolphins invest an early round pick into a running back during April's draft.
