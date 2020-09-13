Howard rushed eight times for seven yards and the team's lone touchdown in Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

It's a relief that Howard appears to have escaped the game injury-free, but he couldn't find any running room and ceded the majority of carries to Myles Gaskin (nine carries for 40 yards) and Matt Breida (five carries for 22 yards). He salvaged an otherwise forgettable Dolphins debut with a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Howard's fantasy value in Week 2 against Buffalo and beyond will be tied to goal-line touches given his competition for carries and lack of receiving acumen.