Howard had five carries for four yards and one score during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bills.

Howard had only five total touches Sunday, the second straight contest in which he was marginalized to short-yardage situations and salvaged his fantasy day with a touchdown. Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida each had more carries than Howard (seven) and are also involved in the passing game. As long as Howard remains relegated to just a goal-line role on an unreliable offense, he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.