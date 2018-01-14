Dolphins' Jordan Lucas: Plays sparingly
Lucas finished the 2017 season with six tackles in 11 games.
Lucas was the sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by Miami but has played sparingly in his two years with the club. He has been used as a depth cornerback and special teams player, a role that isn't likely to change should he remain with the team next season.
