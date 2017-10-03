Dolphins' Jordan Lucas: Promoted to active roster
Lucas was promoted to the Dolphins active roster on Tuesday.
Lucas joins the active roster after tackle Eric Smith was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 24-year-old defensive back will likely play a role as a backup and on special teams.
