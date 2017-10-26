Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Active Thursday
Phillips (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Phillips ultimately played after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury heading into the last couple contests, and he will keep that streak alive Thursday. Barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old figures to take on his usual workload at defensive tackle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Full practice participant•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive Sunday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...