Phillips is battling for a starting job in training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins have been unhappy with Phillips and his inconsistent play since last season. They have tried to bring in competition for his job via free agency and the draft in order to get his attention but so far nothing has worked to their satisfaction. The former second-round pick could be in danger of beginning the season as a backup if rookie fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux continues to perform well during camp.