Play

Phillips is dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips played only 21 of 58 defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Chargers. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux are next in line at defensive tackle if Phillips misses much more time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories