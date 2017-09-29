Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Doubtful for Sunday
Phillips (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam H. Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
Phillips was very limited in practice this week, so his likely absence from Sunday's contest isn't too surprising, especially considering the team is traveling to London for this week's matchup. Phillips remains without a timetable for a return.
