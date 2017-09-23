Play

Phillips (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips did not practice this week and was wearing a walking boot Thursday, so this isn't surprising. The Dolphins are otherwise healthy along their defensive line, and Davon Godchaux will start if Phillips is unable to suit up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories