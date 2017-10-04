Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Full practice participant
Phillips (ankle) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
This ankle injury has lingered enough to keep Phillips out the past two weeks, but he'll be ready to go against the Titans, who may be without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring). Phillips hasn't proven significant pass-rushing abilities in his first two NFL seasons; however, he'll be tasked with putting pressure on whichever play caller the Titans start, as well as clogging up lanes that against running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.
