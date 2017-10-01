Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive Sunday
Phillips (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
With three tackles in his only regular-season game this season to his credit, Phillips' absence Sunday is of more import to the Dolphins' Week 4 depth at defensive tackle than it is to those in IDP leagues.
