Phillips (biceps) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Phillips suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury in Week 10 against the Colts, and he set to undergo surgery in the near future, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. The defensive lineman will finish his second campaign in Miami having recorded 28 total tackles (11 solo) over nine regular-season contests. With both Zach Sieler (biceps) and Zeek Biggers (knee) also done for the season, Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper are the top candidates to handle the lion's share of workload at defensive tackle moving forward.