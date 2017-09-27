Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Practices to the side
Phillips (ankle) practiced off to the side Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Phillips missed the debacle versus the Jets on Sunday but has a chance to get back on the field in London versus the Saints this week. Phillips will likely be part of a rotation at defensive line should he be active for the game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Sports walking boot Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Competing for starting job•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Set for increased role in 2017•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...