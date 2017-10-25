Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Questionable for Thursday
Phillips (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Phillips has been able to play the last two games through this ankle injury, but his return to the injury report is troubling. Moreover, he didn't log over 30 snaps in either of the past two contests, so his limited snap count will likely keep him from making true fantasy contributions.
