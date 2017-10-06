Play

Phillips (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips was able to put in full practices Wednesday and Friday, so it looks like he's trending toward playing as the weekend approaches. Look for him to fill his usual starting role alongside Ndamukong Suh in Week 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories