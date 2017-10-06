Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Questionable for Week 5
Phillips (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Phillips was able to put in full practices Wednesday and Friday, so it looks like he's trending toward playing as the weekend approaches. Look for him to fill his usual starting role alongside Ndamukong Suh in Week 5.
