Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Returns to practice
Phillips (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday for Miami, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Phillips had missed the game this past Sunday versus Tennessee but his return to practice is a positive sign towards his availability this week against Atlanta. He will be relied upon to keep the high scoring Atlanta offense in check.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Full practice participant•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Practices to the side•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...