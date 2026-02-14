Phillips made 34 tackles (eight solo) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2025.

Phillips, a 2025 fifth-round pick, saw consistent playing time as a rookie but struggled tremendously against the run. Despite being more impressive as a pass rusher, he failed to translate any of his seven total pressures into a sack. Phillips will work to take a step forward Year 2 under new head coach Jeff Hafley, though his upside is noticeably capped due to the presence of both Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant at defensive tackle.