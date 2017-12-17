Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Will play Sunday
Phillips (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Phillips was listed as questionable after practicing fully to finish the week, so there was never really much doubt he would play. The 25-year-old should be slated for his usual workload at defensive tackle for the Dolphins on Sunday.
