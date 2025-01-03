Poyer (knee/finger) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poyer missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but got in a limited sessions Friday and will play Sunday, as Miami fights for the No, 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. Through 15 games, all starts, this season, Poyer has logged 90 tackles (47 solo) and three pass breakups on the back end of the Dolphins' defense.