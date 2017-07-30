Westerkamp signed a contract with the Dolphins on Sunday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Westerkamp is coming off a standout four-year career at Nebraska where he pulled in 167 receptions for 2,474 yards and 18 touchdowns. He'll jump in as a depth option at wide receiver, but remains a long shot to make the final roster as an undrafted free agent. He'll need to have a strong training camp to do so and could be a practice squad candidate if he's eventually let go during roster cuts.