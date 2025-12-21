default-cbs-image
Brooks (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Brooks logged just one practice this week Friday, in a limited capacity. The weakside linebacker seems to have rallied back from his foot injury and will be able to start Sunday's game. However, Willie Gay may see an increased snap share if Brooks is unable to manage his normal workload due to any remaining injury.

