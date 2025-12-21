Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Active for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Brooks logged just one practice this week Friday, in a limited capacity. The weakside linebacker seems to have rallied back from his foot injury and will be able to start Sunday's game. However, Willie Gay may see an increased snap share if Brooks is unable to manage his normal workload due to any remaining injury.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Extends league-leading tackle total•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Monster performance in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Team-high 12 tackles in win•