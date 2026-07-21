Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Agrees to three-year extension

Brooks and the Dolphins agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brooks led the NFL in stops last year while playing all 17 regular-season games, with 183 total tackles (99 solo), including 3.5 sacks, plus three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had been heading into the final year of his contract with Miami, but instead Brooks will now remain with the Dolphins as a long-term pillar for the scheme of new defensive coordinator Sean Duggan. Brooks has entrenched himself as a high-end fantasy asset in IDP formats, and Miami has also added valuable depth to the linebacker position in the form of rookie second-rounder Jacob Rodriguez.