Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Dealing with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Brooks recorded 13 tackles including a sack in Week 15 at Pittsburgh, but it appears he may have picked up an injury in the process. He'll have two more chances to practice before Miami releases its last practice report of the week Friday.
