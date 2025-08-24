Coach Mike McDaniel said Brooks is dealing with a "minor" undisclosed injury, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said Brooks would have played in Saturday's preseason finale had it been a regular-season contest, so it sounds like the linebacker should be fine for Week 1 against the Colts on Sept. 7. Brooks underwent offseason wrist surgery, but it's unclear if the latest injury is related to that one.