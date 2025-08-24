Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike McDaniel said Brooks is dealing with a "minor" undisclosed injury, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.
McDaniel said Brooks would have played in Saturday's preseason finale had it been a regular-season contest, so it sounds like the linebacker should be fine for Week 1 against the Colts on Sept. 7. Brooks underwent offseason wrist surgery, but it's unclear if the latest injury is related to that one.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Past wrist injury•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Finishes as team tackle leader•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Nine tackles vs. Cleveland•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Will be able to play Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Estimated as limited participant•