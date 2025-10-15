default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brooks (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brooks played all 64 of the Dolphins' defensive snaps in Week 6 versus the Chargers, so it's not clear when he suffered the injury. In any case, he'll have two more chances to practice in full before Miami releases its final practice report of the week Friday.

More News