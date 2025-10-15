Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Dealing with neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Brooks played all 64 of the Dolphins' defensive snaps in Week 6 versus the Chargers, so it's not clear when he suffered the injury. In any case, he'll have two more chances to practice in full before Miami releases its final practice report of the week Friday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Logs nine solo tackles vs. Chargers•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Tallies 13 tackles in Week 5 loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Piles up 18 tackles Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Four tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Dominant in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Huge effort in loss•