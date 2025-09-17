Brooks recorded eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Miami's loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Brooks finished second on the team in tackles behind Tyrel Dodson's nine and also recorded one of Miami's three sacks of Drake Maye. Brooks has been one the team's few bright spots across the first two games of the season as he's already racked up 22 tackles (nine solo) and will look to add to his totals during the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Bills.