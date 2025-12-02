Brooks recorded 12 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.

Brooks was able to lead the team in takedowns in Week 13, securing double-digit stops for the third game in a row and seventh time overall this season. The linebacker is now up to 137 total tackles (77 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 12 contests this year.