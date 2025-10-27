Brooks recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Falcons.

Brooks did it all in Sunday's win, leading the Dolphins' defense in total tackles, tackles for loss (three) and sacks. He didn't play 100 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps for the second consecutive week, but that's likely due to the second-half blowout. The veteran linebacker has now logged 85 total tackles (most in the NFL), including 2.5 sacks, over Miami's first eight games this season. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's premier inside linebackers and a viable IDP option in the Week 9 matchup against the Ravens.