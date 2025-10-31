default-cbs-image
Brooks recorded eight tackles (two solo) in the Dolphins' loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Brooks logged 95 percent of the defensive snaps against Baltimore and has been stuffing the stat sheet this season, posting an NFL-high 93 tackles (55 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery across nine games. Brooks has played 97 percent of Miami's defensive snaps.

