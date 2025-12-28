Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Exits game with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Brooks is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Willie Gay, K.J. Britt and Quinton Bell are candidates for more snaps on defense for as long as Brooks is out of the game.
