Brooks finished with five tackles (four solo) in a 34-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

This was a modest performance by Brooks' standards, as he finished below double-digit stops for the first time in four games. However, the veteran linebacker still leads the NFL with 142 total tackles through 13 games. Brooks' career-high for stops in a regular season is 184, which he established in 2021 with Seattle.

