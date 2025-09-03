Brooks (undisclosed) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Brooks was dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from playing in the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Jaguars. However, his absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that he should be available for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Colts, barring any setbacks. The 2020 first-rounder logged 143 tackles (86 solo), including 3.0 sacks, six pass defenses and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games in 2024.