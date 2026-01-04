Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Good to go vs. New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Brooks earned the questionable tag for Week 18 after logging a limited practice Friday. The sixth-year pro has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups, and at 174 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, Brooks will have an opportunity to secure the title as the NFL's leading tackler for 2025.
