Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Huge effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks recorded 14 tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Colts.
Brooks was one of four Miami defenders to play 100 percent of defensive snaps. His 14 total tackles were his highest total since Week 12 of the 2022 campaign, and he's already well on his way to matching his three double-digit tackle performances of 2024.
