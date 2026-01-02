Brooks (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brooks missed the first two practices of Week 18 prep while tending to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Buccaneers in Week 17. The NFL's leading tackler earned the questionable tag after logging a limited session Friday, and his status will be officially known when the Dolphins announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Brooks has yet to miss a game this season, but K.J. Britt and Willie Gay would be poised to start at linebacker if Brooks is unable to play.