Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Leads league in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks racked up a league-leading 183 tackles (99 solo), including 3.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also had three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Brooks led the league in terms of total tackles in 2025 but fell one short of the career-high mark he notched back in 2021, while a member of the Seahawks. The 28-year-old linebacker, who is now heading into the final season of his contract with the Dolphins, has solidified himself as a premier run defender and high-end fantasy asset in IDP formats.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Good to go vs. New England•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Iffy to play Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Officially listed as DNP•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Working with trainer•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Leads team in tackles•