Brooks racked up a league-leading 183 tackles (99 solo), including 3.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also had three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Brooks led the league in terms of total tackles in 2025 but fell one short of the career-high mark he notched back in 2021, while a member of the Seahawks. The 28-year-old linebacker, who is now heading into the final season of his contract with the Dolphins, has solidified himself as a premier run defender and high-end fantasy asset in IDP formats.