Brooks logged 14 tackles (nine solo) during Miami's loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Brooks led the team in tackles once again, and he's now compiled double-digit stops in nine of his 15 appearances this season. The 28-year-old has totaled 169 tackles (93 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and he'll look to maintain this high level of production across the team's final two games of the campaign.