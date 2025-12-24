Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks logged 14 tackles (nine solo) during Miami's loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Brooks led the team in tackles once again, and he's now compiled double-digit stops in nine of his 15 appearances this season. The 28-year-old has totaled 169 tackles (93 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and he'll look to maintain this high level of production across the team's final two games of the campaign.
