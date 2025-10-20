Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks compiled nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Browns.
Brooks continued his red-hot start to the season, leading the team in takedowns while notching at least eight stops for the sixth time in seven games. The linebacker has now recorded 75 total tackles (46 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a fumble recovery over seven contests this season.
