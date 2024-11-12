Brooks recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Monday's 23-15 win against the Rams.
Brooks logged a season-high 68 defensive snaps in Week 10 and finished with his second double-digit-tackle game of the campaign. He remains a viable IDP play in most formats heading into a Week 11 matchup versus the Raiders.
