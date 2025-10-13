Brooks tallied nine total tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

The 2020 first-round pick finished second on the Dolphins in total tackles during Sunday's loss, trailing K.J. Britt's 13-stop performance. Brooks has had an incredible start to his second season in Miami, recording a league-leading 66 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, through six weeks. He's expected to remain one of fantasy's top IDP options when the Dolphins face the Browns in Week 7.