Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Logs nine solo tackles vs. Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks tallied nine total tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
The 2020 first-round pick finished second on the Dolphins in total tackles during Sunday's loss, trailing K.J. Britt's 13-stop performance. Brooks has had an incredible start to his second season in Miami, recording a league-leading 66 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, through six weeks. He's expected to remain one of fantasy's top IDP options when the Dolphins face the Browns in Week 7.
